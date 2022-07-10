Tri-Town News Datebook, July 13

• Travel the storm-tossed New Jersey surf through history with local author Margaret Thomas Buchholz during “New Jersey Shipwrecks” at the Ocean County Library Jackson Branch, 2 Jackson Drive, at 2 p.m. July 25. The program will explore the treacherous shoals and inlets of the “Graveyard of the Atlantic.” Buchholz co-authored “Great Storms of the Jersey Shore.” Registration at www.theoceancountylibrary.org/events is required for this free program. Details: 732-349-6200.

• The New Egypt Elks Parade Committee will host an All You Can Eat Breakfast Fundraiser from 8 a.m. to noon July 17 at 105 Lakewood Road, New Egypt. Breakfast includes pancakes, French toast, eggs, potatoes, pork roll, bacon, sausage, orange juice, tea, hot chocolate, coffee and milk (menu subject to change). Cost: Children 3 and under are free; ages 4-12, $6; ages 13 and over, $11. Open seating, no reservation needed. All are welcome to attend.

• The board of the Strand Theater, 400 Clifton Ave., Lakewood, will hold a job fair on July 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Available positions are box office manager, theater manager, stagehands, ushers, interns, volunteers and employees for the concession stands. Volunteers are needed, but paid positions include those for concessions, box office, ushers and techs, according to their experience. Job-seekers should bring a resume and references. RSVP to amy@strand.org or to karen@strand.org

• The Monmouth County Park System will present Historic Battery Lewis tours on July 16, 23, 24, 30 and 31 from noon to 4 p.m. and July 17 from 1-4 p.m. at Hartshorne Woods Park, Highlands, Rocky Point section. Tour the restored Historic Battery Lewis and learn about the history of this important former coastal defense site. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will present Seabrook-Wilson House tours on July 17, 24 and 31 from 1-4 p.m. at Bayshore Waterfront Park, Middletown. Visit the house which dates back to the early 1700s and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and see displays about the ecology of the bay and local history. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will present Tidal Tuesdays – Seine the Cove on July 19 and 26 from 11 a.m. to noon at the Fisherman’s Cove Conservation Area, Manasquan. Discover a variety of fish, crabs and other sea creatures that may be found along the cove during this park system naturalist-led seining program. Closed-toe shoes are required. Parents or guardians are required to stay with and supervise their children. No swimming during the event. Weather permitting. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will present Fishing 101 – A Beginner’s Guide to Fishing on July 14, 21 and 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Manasquan Reservoir, Howell. Learn how to rig, bait, cast and, hopefully, catch a fish. Come and go at any time. Bait and tackle provided. Open to all ages; under 14 with adult. Fishing license required for ages 16 to 69. Stop by the bait shop to register. No groups. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will present Naturalist Walks at Winter Run Activity Center on July 30 at 10 a.m. at the Manasquan River Greenway, Howell, meet at the Winter Run Activity Center. Join a park system naturalist at the new Winter Run Activity Center property, part of the Manasquan River Greenway and adjacent to the Manasquan Reservoir. Walks are approximately 45 minutes and 1 mile in length. Sturdy shoes and bug spray are highly recommended. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will present Accordion Melodies of the 1890s on July 16 from 1-3 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. Hear melodies of the 1890s played on the accordion. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will present bluegrass and old-time music on July 17 at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at the Thompson Park Theater Barn, Lincroft. The Bluegrass and Old-Time Music Association will perform outside. There will also be musicians jamming from noon to 5 p.m. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will present “Under the Summer Stars” on July 20 from 10-11 p.m. at Dorbrook Recreation Area, Route 537, Colts Neck, meet in the soccer field parking lot. Join a guide and look for key objects and constellations in the summer night sky. Bring a chair and a flashlight. Program may be cancelled due to overcast skies or inclement weather. Open to all ages; under 18 with adult. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will present a concert in the park: Country Music with After the Reign on July 22 from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Thompson Park Theater Barn, Lincroft. The band will perform modern country music and original material. Bring chairs or blankets. The concert is outdoors, however, if the weather is inclement, the concert will be moved indoors. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will present a 19th Century Woodworking Demonstration on July 23 from noon to 3 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. See how the carpenter uses 19th century woodworking and carving tools during this demonstration. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will present a Pollinator Garden Tour on July 29 from 10-11 a.m. at the Manasquan Reservoir Environmental Center, Howell. This special garden is designed to provide habitat for wildlife, especially pollinators and butterflies. Get a personal tour and learn about the native plants which make it a home. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• Learn about the value of plants during “Pass The Plants, Please,” at 2 p.m. July 15 at the Ocean County Library Jackson Branch, 2 Jackson Drive, Jackson. Rutgers Master Gardener Georgina Price will present the program. Attendees will gain an understanding of how plants derive their own nutrition, protect their seeds, transport water internally and provide their own supportive frameworks. Registration at www.theoceancountylibrary.org/events is required for this free program, which is open to all ages. Details: 732-928-4400.

• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, will conduct the following drives: July 14, Howell Donor Center, 4068 Route 9 South, Howell, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; July 19, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; July 20, Howell Donor Center, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; July 21, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; July 26, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; July 27, Howell Donor Center, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; and July 28, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m. To donate blood, call 1-800-933-2566 or visit www.nybloodcenter.org

• The Monmouth County Fair will be held from July 27-31 at the East Freehold Showgrounds, Freehold Township. Hours are 4-11 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. General admission is $8 per adult; children 17 and under are admitted free. Follow the Monmouth County Park System on social media. Upcoming fair contests will be announced on the park system’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages, offering an opportunity to win admission tickets and more. The fair is organized and presented by the Monmouth County Park System in cooperation with the Monmouth County 4-H Association. Details: www.MonmouthCountyFair.com

• The DowntownFreehold.com Thursdays Rock concert series takes place each Thursday from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at the Monmouth County Hall of Records plaza, Main Street, Freehold Borough. The concerts are free; bring a lawn chair. The schedule is as follows: July 14, Joe Baracata Band; July 21, Matt O’Ree Band; July 28, Chuck Lambert Band with Coo Moe Jhee; Aug. 4, Parrot Beach; Aug. 11, Colossal Street Jam; Aug. 18, Pat Guadagno and Friends; Aug. 25, Turnstyles.

• The Freehold Borough Arts Council 2022 Jazz, Blues and More Summer Concert Series will take place every Sunday through August (June 5 through Aug. 28) from 7-9 p.m. at the Downtown Freehold Gazebo, Main Street, Freehold Borough. The concerts are free; bring a lawn chair.

• For individuals who are dealing with depression, bipolar disorder and anxiety, there is support available that is free, confidential and led by a trained facilitator. The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance meets on Wednesdays from 12:30-2 p.m. at Brighter Days Community Wellness Center, 268 Bennetts Mills Road, Jackson. There are no physicians or therapists in the group, just individuals who live with a mental health condition. Members strive to support to each other and share their stories. Details: Valerie, 610-766-0658, or visit dbsalliance.org

Items for the Datebook may be sent to news@thetritownnews.com. Please submit items at least two weeks prior to a scheduled event.