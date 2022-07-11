Blewett wins NASCAR Jersey Shore 150 at Wall Stadium

WALL TOWNSHIP — Jimmy Blewett is one of the best auto racers to ever compete at Wall Stadium Speedway.

He reminded everyone of that by topping the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour field in the Jersey Shore 150 on July 9 at the one-third mile high-banked oval, according to a press release.

The victory, Blewett’s seventh with the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and first since 2016, was his 81st victory overall at Wall Stadium Speedway. He ranks second on the all-time win list at the track.

“Tommy and these guys just prepare such a good car. He makes all the drivers who drive this thing look so good,” said Blewett, who was piloting the No. 7NY for team owner Tommy Baldwin Jr. “Just riding, biding our time watching these guys burn it up so we had some stuff there at the end.”

Blewett spent much of the race riding in the top five, content to let pole-sitter Ron Silk and defending track Modified champion Andrew Krause take turns at the front of the field.

A caution for a spin by Eric Goodale with 17 circuits left in the 150-lap event presented Blewett with the perfect opportunity to take control of the race.

Restarting second with 13 laps left, Blewett rocketed under Krause to take the lead by the time the field got back to the start/finish line.

Once in front, Blewett inched away from the battle for second, ultimately crossing the finish line nearly two seconds ahead of runner-up Matt Hirschman.

“I want to dedicate this win to my grandfather,” said Blewett, who also won a NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour event at Wall Stadium Speedway in 2007. “He is always is my biggest supporter and he never, ever doubts me. He just knows I need the right opportunity to get it done. Thanks, Grandpa.”

The victory by Blewett gave team owner Baldwin his fourth victory of the season with the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour.

Doug Coby drove Baldwin’s No. 7NY to victory at New York’s Riverhead Raceway and New Hampshire’s Lee USA Speedway, and Mike Christopher Jr. earned a victory for Baldwin at Pennsylvania’s Jennerstown Speedway.

Hirschman, a multi-time winner of the annual Turkey Derby at Wall Stadium Speedway who added Saturday’s race to his schedule at the last minute, snuck past Krause and Silk to finish second.

“This wasn’t on our schedule, I just knew there was going to be a great crowd here tonight,” Hirschman said. “Glad to come race in front of them tonight. A good run. It’s no surprise there at the end, Jimmy’s first and I’m second. Congrats to them.”

Patrick Emerling also managed to make his way past Krause and Silk in the final laps to complete the podium. It was his second top five finish this season.

“It was a little rough out there, but had a lot of fun tonight,” Emerling said. “We had a pretty good race car for only running here once before.”

Krause settled for fourth after leading prior to the final restart. Silk faded to fifth after starting from the Mayhew Tools Pole and leading a majority of the race.

Justin Bonsignore, Austin Beers, Jon McKennedy, Blake Barney and Kyle Bonsignore completed the top 10.

A replay of the Jersey Shore 150 can be seen on the USA Network on July 15 at 6:30 p.m.

In other action, Shanon Mongeau of Jackson won the 50-lap race for the Factory Stocks, taking the lead with an inside lane pass just past halfway.

Elliot Wohl of Beachwood, Manchester’s Scott Riggleman, Johnny Carpenter of Howell and Robert Stack completed the top five.

Howell’s Kevin Davison won the 25-lap Sportsman feature, taking the lead with an outside lane pass.

Jackson’s Carsten DiGiantomasso, Tyler Truex of Egg Harbor Township, Brick Township’s Ray Fattaruso and Michael Carr wrapped up the top five finishers.

Milford’s Mike Alcaro was tops in the Legend Cars 20-lapper over a top five of Kevin Nowak, Tanner Jones, Quinn Trimmer and Joe McGrath.

Saturday night racing action returns on July 16 with Modified, Sportsman, Factory Stocks, Fast 4’s, Legend Cars and Limited Late Models all in action in Cone Races. For more information, visit wallspeedwayracing.com