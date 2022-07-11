HomeWindsor Hights HeraldWindsor NewsEast Windsor men charged in alleged taxicab robbery

East Windsor men charged in alleged taxicab robbery

LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
By LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

Two 19-year-old East Windsor men were charged with robbery and theft after allegedly stealing $80 from a taxicab driver, according to the East Windsor Police Department.

One of the men was also charged with aggravated assault after allegedly physically assaulting the driver, police said.

The men had called for a taxi on Canterbury Court at 11:33 p.m. June 27, police said.

The men fled on foot after the robbery but were later apprehended. They were processed and transported to the Mercer County Correctional Center in Hopewell Township.

