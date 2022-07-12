County SORT assists Monroe police after man allegedly barricades himself in home

MONROE – The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Special Operations Response Team, or SORT, assisted the Monroe Township Police Department with negotiations after a man allegedly barricaded himself in his home on Nicholas Avenue.

The incident occurred on July 10, according to a press release through Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Monroe Police Chief Michael J. Biennas on July 11.

Monroe police responded to Nicholas Avenue after a report of a man being barricaded in his home. Over the course of several hours, numerous attempts to contact the individual had been unsuccessful, according to the press release.

The SORT was called in to assist with contacting the individual. SORT entered the home, and the individual was located. Medical aid was rendered, and the individual was transported to the hospital, according to the press release.