Jamesburg man succumbs to injuries after fatal crash in South Brunswick

SOUTH BRUNSWICK – A 47-year-old Jamesburg man succumbed to his injuries after his motorcycle was struck by another vehicle as he was traveling northbound on Georges Road, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Raymond Hayducka of the South Brunswick Police Department.

Authorities responded to the intersection of Georges Road and Summerfield Boulevard following the report of the crash at 3:21 p.m. July 11, according to a press release through the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office on July 12.

An investigation by Ptl. Jason Gassman of the South Brunswick Police Department and Detective Jonathan Berman of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office determined a motorcycle driven by Christopher Acs was traveling northbound on Georges Road when it was struck by a 2019 Honda Odyssey. Acs succumbed to his injuries and was ultimately

pronounced dead at the scene, according to the press release.

The investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Ptl. Gassman of the South Brunswick Police Department at 732-329 4000 ext. 7432 or Detective Berman of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4328.