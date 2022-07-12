Road improvement projects expected to enhance Cold Soil Road in Lawrence

Two road improvement projects will enhance Cold Soil Road.

The Lawrence Township Council awarded two contracts at a meeting on June 21.

Meco Inc., Clarksburg, Monmouth County, submitted a bid of $761,171.21 to repave part of Cold Soil Road. The township received a $550,000 local aid grant from the New Jersey Department of Transportation toward the project.

The project calls for removing the top layer of asphalt and applying a new layer of asphalt on a section of Cold Soil Road, between Route 206 and Keefe Road, according to township officials.

A new sidewalk connection will be installed on the north side of Cold Soil Road, between Route 206 and Bergen Street.

The township received seven bids for the job, ranging from a low bid of $582,018.34 to a high bid of $928,743.45. The municipal engineer’s estimate was $680,757.50.

Meco Inc.’s bid of $761,171.21 was the second lowest bid. It was awarded the contract after the lowest bidder withdrew because of a mistake in its bid submission, officials said.

Construction is expected to start in August and will be completed in three months, officials said.

DeSantis Construction Inc., Somerset, was awarded a contract for $84,703.60 for pedestrian improvements at Cold Soil Road and Jochris Drive.

A pedestrian-activated rectangular rapid flashing beacon will be installed at the intersection to help pedestrians cross the street. The pedestrian safety improvements include a sidewalk and curb, according to the bid notice.

The contractor also will remove the top layer of asphalt on Jochris Drive and a new layer of asphalt will be applied, officials said. Work is expected to begin in the next few weeks and be completed in 30 days.

DeSantis Construction Inc. was one of four bidders for the job. The bids ranged from the low bid of $84,703.60 to the high bid of $276,401. The municipal engineer’s estimate was $95,465.