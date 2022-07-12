HomeCranbury PressNew signs designed to help alleviate trucks on Halsey Reed Road in...

New signs designed to help alleviate trucks on Halsey Reed Road in Cranbury

ANDREW HARRISON, Staff Writer
By ANDREW HARRISON, Staff Writer
Signs currently on Halsey Reed Road. Photo courtesy of Evelyn Spann

Middlesex County has created new signage for Halsey Reed Road, a dead-end route, in efforts to help alleviate trucks getting stuck in the roadway’s cul-de-sac.

The county sent Cranbury Township officials a draft of the new signage.

One of the two signs has two characters and no words, while the second has words that indicate that there is no outlet on Halsey Reed Road, and direction to Distribution Center Driveway and Hightstown-Cranbury Road.

“Sometimes I feel Cranbury is so small that we could easily be overlooked by the county or the state, even though we are in the eye of the truck traffic storm,” Township Committeewoman Evelyn Spann said.

“But getting this sign created especially for us demonstrates the willingness of the county to work with us. That is truly exciting for me.”

Previous articleNJDOT to brief residents on latest planning for Cranbury Circle
Next articlePetition seeks reconsideration of apartment complexes at former dairy farm in East Windsor
ANDREW HARRISON, Staff Writer
ANDREW HARRISON, Staff Writer
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Stay Connected

564FansLike
615FollowersFollow
Sign up for our newsletter

Current Issue

ABOUT US

Newspaper Media Group is your local news, sports, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest news from your community.

Contact us: feedback@centraljersey.com

FOLLOW US

© 2022 - Newspaper Media Group