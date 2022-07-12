A loving and generous sister, wife, mother, grandmother and aunt who cherished her family, Rosemarie Guarracini, 95, of Lawrenceville NJ passed away peacefully on July 5, 2022 at home. She was a long time resident of Lawrence Township.

Rosemarie was born on August 18, 1926 in Buffalo NY to immigrants from small towns near Palermo, Sicily. Rosemarie graduated from South Park High School in June 1944. She was very independent minded and attended NY State College for Teachers at Buffalo (now Buffalo State). She paid her way through school by working as an elevator operator and graduated with a BA in Elementary Education in 1948.

Rosemarie was the daughter of the late Francesco Marchese and Madeline LoBuglio Marchese. She was predeceased by her brother Phillip Marchese and sisters Marion Turker and Diane Panepento. She is survived by three daughters: Ann Kosco and her husband John; Mary Guarracini and her husband Ron DiPrinzio; Joan Guarracini and son Paul Guarracini and his wife Holly Ferrell; her grandchildren Peter DiPrinzio and Andrew DiPrinzio and many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 20th at 11 AM at St. James Roman Catholic Church, 115 East Delaware Ave., Pennington NJ.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held on Wednesday, July 20th from 9 AM to 11 AM in the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Lawrence Township Education Foundation at www.ltefnj.org. Please make all donations directly to this website.

For directions or to offer condolences to the family please visit www.poulsonvanhise.com