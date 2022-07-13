Atlantic Hub News Briefs, July 13

The Vin Gopal Civic Association (VGCA) has officially opened its new food pantry and family services center in Red Bank. Gopal is a state senator whose Monmouth County legislative district includes Red Bank.

The VGCA will be open twice a week for families to shop at the food pantry and individuals can schedule an appointment if neither of those days are available for them. The association is also offering a birthday gift program where children can go pick out a gift on their birthday, according to a press release.

“We are so fortunate to be able to give back and show our appreciation to our community and I am excited to bring more services to our family services center in the future,” said Gopal, who is the chairman of the association.

Board Vice Chair Erin Howard said, “From working with the Red Bank community, we saw the need for another resource center in this neighborhood. We are looking forward to working closely with the community to be another resource for food today, and expanding to meet additional needs as our center becomes established.”

The association will host a Community Day at Joe Palaia Park, Ocean Township, on Oct. 8 which will include live music, vendors, food trucks and more.

The location of the food pantry is 224 Shrewsbury Ave., Red Bank. The food pantry’s hours are Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to noon, and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. To schedule a different time, email the VGCA at VinGopalCivic@gmail.com