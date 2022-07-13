Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mercer County appoints Princeton alumni, new director of advancement

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mercer County appoints Lorraine Goodman as the agency’s new director of advancement.

Goodman brings a wealth of professional development and marketing experience to Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Mercer County, with nearly 15 years in nonprofit work. Her professional fundraising experience ranges from helping The Red Hot Organization (which produces record albums and then donates the proceeds to AIDS-related charities) earn its first grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, to acting as Princeton AlumniCorps’ Development Officer and leading LALDEF through the height of the pandemic, according to a press release through BBBS in June.

“I am excited to join BBBS of Mercer County as we emerge from the pandemic,” Goodman said. “The young people of Mercer County, and indeed around the world, need our programs more than ever. Our mission to support children through one-to-one mentoring relationships has never been more critical.”

Goodman is the former interim executive director at the Latin American Legal Defense. She received her bachelor’s degree in history from Princeton University and a master’s degree in nonprofit administration from NYU’s Steinhardt/Stern, with a focus on not-for-profit

development and institutional messaging. In between her degrees, she performed on Broadway and overseas in a number of Tony-Award winning plays and musicals. She now resides near her alma mater with Meeko, a rescue pup from Puerto Rico, according to the press release.