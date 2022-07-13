Hillsborough High School student participates in National Youth Leadership Forum at UCLA

A Hillsborough High School rising senior spent the beginning of her summer exploring different fields in medicine during the National Youth Leadership Forum: Medicine.

Natalia Fonzetti was selected to enter the program due to her academic achievements, according to a press release through the program, which was held on the campus of University of California (UCLA), Los Angeles from June 19-27.

Natalia participates in the Medical Minds Club at Hillsborough High School (HHS) and is a member of her school’s Interact Club, Book Club, Italian Honor Society, Prom Committee and Class Cabinet.

She is also extremely passionate about cheerleading and cheers for her school’s Varsity Cheer Squad as well as on an All-Star Cheerleading Squad at STAR Athletics in Boonton, according to the press release.

With dreams of becoming an orthopedic physician assistant, Natalia looked forward to gaining the hands-on medical experience that the forum provided.

“During the program, I was able to make new friends with other scholars from around the country. We got to go to a simulation center where we used different tools that real doctors use and other equipment that you don’t see every day. We also had several guest speakers that helped open our eyes to how big the medicine field truly is. I really enjoyed how we learned about different fields in medicine, along with getting to hear from many experts in different fields,” she said.

National Youth Leadership Forum (NYLF): Medicine is one of the Envision by WorldStrides family of programs that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.

At NYLF: Medicine, students “build the confidence and skills needed to excel at college and in the workplace. They learn how to adapt to and communicate in new situations, to new challenges, and with new people, which, given how rapidly the world is changing due to technology and innovation, are essential skills for success,” according to Amanda Freitag Thomas, senior vice president for Envision.

For over 35 years, Envision by WorldStrides has empowered extraordinary students to become their best selves through programs that enable them to discover their passion, explore a career, and positively impact their world, according to the press release.

The program is for students in grades 9-11, according to its website.

In 2018, Envision became part of the WorldStrides family. The largest provider of educational travel and experiences in the U.S., WorldStrides works with over 50,000 educators each year to help more than 550,000 students see the world — and themselves — in new ways, according to the press release.

