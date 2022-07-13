News Transcript News Briefs, July 13

The Marlboro Police Department has announced two personnel moves.

On July 1, Police Chief Peter Pezzullo announced that Patrolman David Gurski has been promoted to the rank of sergeant and that Class II Special Law Enforcement Officer Matthew Gomolka has been hired as the police department’s newest patrolman.

According to information provided by the township, Gurski was hired in 2010 and is currently assigned to the Patrol Division. He is a Field Training Officer, a firearms instructor and a member of the Emergency Response Team.

Gurski is also the current president of PBA Local 196.

Gomolka is a lifelong resident of Marlboro and a graduate of Marlboro High School. He is working to earn his associate’s degree in criminal justice from Brookdale Community College.

Gomolka is a former chief of the Marlboro Police Explorers post. He has been working as a Class II officer in Marlboro since 2021.

CentraState Healthcare System has announced that New Jersey’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget includes a $250,000 grant for the health system to expand its fall prevention program for seniors.

In a press release, administrators said state Sen. Vin Gopal (D-Monmouth) championed the appropriation request with his colleagues and legislative leadership in Trenton.

CentraState President and CEO Thomas Scott applauded the importance and timeliness of the award, stating, “Just last year at CentraState Medical Center, more than 3,700 of our emergency department visits were fall-related, with two-thirds of those visits among people over 65. We are grateful for Sen. Gopal’s leadership and advocacy.”

CentraState plans to use the funding to purchase equipment known as SafeGait, which allows physical therapists to safely work with at-risk patients on fall prevention strategies by providing a harness to hold the patient upright combined with software that can distinguish between a patient’s intentional movements vs. movements associated with a fall, according to the press release.

The Manalapan Police Department has reported the following incidents which recently occurred in the community:

On June 24 at 7:30 a.m., several people told police an unknown individual removed catalytic converters sometime between 2-3 a.m. from four vehicles that were parked at a

business on Freehold Road (Route 522). Each catalytic converter is valued at $2,000. Patrolman Hunter Mauro handled the report.

On June 24 at 8:20 a.m., a Freehold resident reported that sometime between 2-3 a.m., an unknown individual removed the catalytic converter, valued at $2,000, from a commercial

vehicle while it was parked at a business on Freehold Road (Route 522). Patrolman Hunter Mauro handled the report, which is pending further investigation.

On June 25 at 11:34 a.m., a Whiting resident reported that an unknown individual entered an unlocked vehicle while it was parked in the Home Goods parking lot, Route 9, and removed items valued at $125. Patrolman Hunter Mauro handled the report.

On June 27 at 1:37 p.m., a Manalapan resident reported that two men dressed in all black, wearing hoodies, black gloves and masks, attempted to open vehicles that were parked

in the driveway of a Beagle Drive residence. No items were reported to have been stolen. Patrol Officer Jean Letts handled the report, which is pending further investigation.

On June 22 at 1:45 p.m., a Manalapan resident reported that an unknown individual gained access to their checking account and withdrew $35,000 from the account. Patrolman Ross

Dessel handled the report, which is pending further investigation.

On June 25 at 12:12 p.m., a Manalapan resident reported that an unknown individual posed as a private investigator for Social Security and defrauded the resident out of $184,000. Patrolman Hunter Mauro handled the report, which is pending further investigation.