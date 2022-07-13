News Transcript On Campus, July 13

Lauren Nee of Freehold has graduated summa cum laude from Susquehanna University, Selinsgrove, Pa., with a Bachelor of Arts in psychology and creative writing.

The Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, Ga., presented degrees to the following area residents during the institute’s 262nd commencement exercises May 6-7, 2022 at Bobby Dodd Stadium: Taner Baran of Morganville, Master of Science in Computer Science; Aditya Jituri of Morganville, Master of Science in Electrical and Computer Engineering; Aviva Kern of Manalapan, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with Highest Honors; Aaditya Raghavan of Morganville, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and Bachelor of Science in Mathematics with Highest Honors; and Runyi Wang of Morganville, Bachelor of Science in Biology with Highest Honors.

As part of New York Institute of Technology’s 61st annual commencement in Old Westbury, N.Y., the institute’s College of Arts and Sciences recognized 43 students from the Class of 2022, including Yash Trivedi from Manalapan, who received the Life Sciences Award.

Muhlenberg College, Allentown, Pa., has named the following area residents to the dean’s list for the Spring 2022 semester: Michael Cenname of Freehold, Asher Clissold of Manalapan, Joshua Cooperman of Marlboro, Julia LaCap of Freehold, Olivia Popek of Freehold, Dylan Sheppard of Marlboro, Jordan Wells of Morganville and Tyler Mercado of Morganville.

Christopher Manginelli of Morganville has been named to the Spring 2022 dean’s list at American International College, Springfield, Mass.

Muhlenberg College, Allentown, Pa., announced that the following area residents graduated during commencement ceremonies on May 22, 2022: Joshua Cooperman of Marlboro graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Film Studies and a minor in Creative and Professional Writing; Michael Cenname of Freehold graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology; Julia LaCap of Freehold graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology and a minor in Sustainability Studies; Jordan Wells of Morganville graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science and a minor in Mathematics; and Tyler Mercado of Morganville graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and Political Science and a minor in Mathematics.

The State University of New York, New Paltz, N.Y., has named the following area residents to the dean’s list for the Spring 2022 semester: Jacob Daum of Morganville and Cassidy Deaver of Manalapan.

Bryant University, Smithfield, R.I., has named Jared Saini, a member of the Class of 2022 from Manalapan, to the Spring 2022 president’s list, which is an academic distinction for students who earn a GPA of 4.0 or better during the semester.

Bryant University, Smithfield, R.I., has named the following area residents to the Spring 2022 dean’s list: Jared Saini of Manalapan, Jordyn Ferraro of Manalapan, Louis DiBlasi of Morganville and Matthew D’Agostino of Morganville.

Radhika Patel of Freehold has earned a doctorate in non-traditional pharmacy from Shenandoah University, Winchester, Va., during the 2021-22 academic year.

The University of Tampa, Fla., hosted a commencement ceremony on May 7, 2022. The following local students graduated: Jake Rubin of Englishtown graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Sport Management; Justin Bernstein of Marlboro graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Allied Health; and Lindsay Jaffe of Marlboro graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice.

Fairfield University, Fairfield, Conn., has named the following area residents to the dean’s list for the Spring 2022 semester: from Freehold: Kaley G. DeFilippo, Lauren E. Gleason and Olivia Salvato; from Manalapan: Avery M. Nocella and Victoria Sarf; and from Morganville: Olivia A. Conkling.

The University of Utah, Salt Lake City, Utah, has named Aine Eileen O’Sullivan of Freehold and Lorenzo Enrico Matti of Manalapan to the Spring 2022 dean’s list.

Fairfield University, Fairfield, Conn., announced that the following area residents graduated in May 2022: from Freehold – Joshua Dougherty, Michelle Jasko and Nicholas Reich; and from Manalapan – Logan Mascia and Avery Nocella.

Ithaca College, Ithaca, N.Y., announced that the following area residents graduated in May 2022: Clayton Davis of Morganville graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in television-radio; Lauren Restucci of Freehold graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in writing for film, television, emerging media; and Cara Volpe of Freehold graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology.