Tri-Town News On Campus, July 13

The Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, Ga., presented degrees to the following area residents during the institute’s 262nd commencement exercises May 6-7, 2022 at Bobby Dodd Stadium: Bernadette Gabrielle Bal of Jackson, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with Honors; and Rohan Malik of Howell, Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering with Honors.

Chelsey Barna of Jackson was named to the College of Charleston, S.C., Spring 2022 president’s list (GPA of 3.8 or higher). Chelsey is majoring in exercise science.

Angelina N. Lopiccolo of Jackson has graduated from the State University of New York, Canton, N.Y., veterinary science technology program. Angelina was among the graduates recognized as part of the Class of 2022.

Muhlenberg College, Allentown, Pa., has named the following area residents to the dean’s list for the Spring 2022 semester: Madeline Anders of Jackson, Giovanna Anzalone of Jackson, Emma Cornine of Jackson and Arianna Gambacorta of Howell.

Jeffrey Varrone of Jackson has graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology and business administration from Muhlenberg College, Allentown, Pa.

Victoria Wypych of Jackson, a member of the Class of 2022 at Bryant University, Smithfield, R.I., has been named to the dean’s list for the Spring 2022 semester.

The University of Tampa, Fla., hosted a commencement ceremony on May 7, 2022. The following local students graduated: Carissa Eckel of Jackson graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice; Daniel Kellett of Jackson graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice; and Matthew Plisky of Howell graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Marketing.

Sean Blackford of Howell has graduated Cum Laude from Ithaca College, Ithaca, N.Y., with a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science.