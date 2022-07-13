Two police officers move up ranks in East Windsor

Two officers moved up the ranks within the East Windsor Police Department, which fill existing openings in the department.

Mayor Janice S. Mironov administered the oaths of office for Lt. Thomas Meyer and Sgt. Joseph Carabelli at a recent ceremony.

“This is an exciting evening for East Windsor Township and our police department, where we promote two experienced officers who have worked for these opportunities and achieved positive scores in the testing process,” she said in a press release on July 8.

“Tonight is a tremendous celebration for the police department, where we all congratulate the promoted officers, recognize their achievements and welcome working as a team as they continue to progress and demonstrate their abilities in their new positions.”

Meyer was hired in Aug. 2006. He has served in uniform services including as a field training officer and secondary officer-in-charge, and in May 2013, was assigned as a detective to investigative services. In Aug. 2017, Meyer was promoted to sergeant serving as a platoon supervisor and field training program coordinator. In Jan. 2019, he was assigned as detective sergeant serving as the investigative services supervisor, according to the press release.

He has also served as a public information officer, humane law enforcement officer, municipal counter terrorism coordinator, Internal Affairs Unit member, and part-time instructor at the Mercer County Police Academy. During his career, Meyer has received

several awards and recognitions.

Meyer earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University and a juris doctor degree from Seton Hall University School of Law. Meyer is assigned as the interim commander of administrative services.

Carabelli was hired in May 2011. He has served in uniform services including as a field training officer, secondary officer in charge and primary officer in charge. In Feb. 2020, Carabelli was assigned as a detective to investigative services, and also has served as a part-time instructor at the Mercer County Police Academy. During his career, Carabelli has received several recognitions and awards, according to the press release.

Carabelli earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Seton Hall University and a master’s degree in administrative science from Fairleigh Dickinson University. Carabelli is assigned as a platoon supervisor in uniform services.