Daniel’s Law online portal now open; law provides safeguards for those in judicial system

The Daniel’s Law online portal is up and running for all current and former “covered and authorized” persons to apply to have specific personal information redacted from certain government records and internet postings.

The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) and Office of Information Privacy (OIP) announced the launch of the online portal in a press release on July 12.

Daniel’s Law was created in response to the death of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas’ son, Daniel Anderl, 20, who was shot and killed in their North Brunswick home on July 19, 2020.

Salas’ husband, Mark Anderl, who is a criminal defense attorney, was seriously injured in the attack carried out by Roy Den Hollander, who targeted the family because of his disdain for Salas and her role as a federal judge, according to reports.

Salas sits on the bench in the District of New Jersey, Newark. Hollander had previously argued a case before Salas and used publicly available information to target the family, according to reports.

The law prohibits disclosure of the residential addresses of certain persons covered by the law – “covered persons” – on websites controlled by state, county and local government agencies. The community of “covered persons” includes active, formerly active, and retired judicial officers, prosecutors, and members of law enforcement and their immediate family members residing in the same household, according to the press release.

The portal can be accessed at www.danielslaw.nj.gov.

“DCA and OIP are pleased that the Daniel’s Law Portal is now open to help dedicated public servants who live in New Jersey feel safe and protected from harm in their homes,” said Acting Gov. Sheila Oliver, who serves as DCA commissioner. “Gov. [Phil] Murphy and I are encouraging “covered persons” to visit the Portal and take the necessary steps to protect their information as soon as possible to keep them and their loved ones safe. This action can help prevent the next tragedy.”

Both “covered persons” and “authorized persons” can submit a request through the portal.

An “authorized person” is a person who is permitted to request this protection on behalf of a covered person and includes parents or legal guardians of covered persons as well as other legally designated individuals, according to the press release.

DCA and OIP encourage “covered and authorized persons” to first establish an account on the “MyNewJersey” website if they do not already have one. They will use their MyNJ log in to access the Portal.

The OIP was established within DCA, signed by Gov. Murphy in January, to create and manage the process by which “covered and authorized persons” can register to have a covered person’s home address information redacted from certain records and internet postings, according to the press release.

The OIP will be issuing guidelines in the coming months that will inform state, county and local government agencies of the steps they need to follow once a redaction request has been approved by the OIP for a “covered person.”

For more information about the Office of Information Privacy, visit nj.gov/dca/oip/.