How acupuncture can help your health

By Howard Chi, L.Ac.

Acupuncture was first introduced to America in 1971 after President Richard Nixon visited China. James Reston was a New York Times journalist who suffered appendicitis during his trip with Nixon to China. Reston had a typical appendectomy, but the only difference was he did not receive anesthesia. Instead, Reston received a few acupuncture needles which kept him painless during the surgery. After he returned to the U.S., Reston wrote an article in The New York Times about his experience with acupuncture, which triggered a broad interest in acupuncture in the U.S. since.

Over the past 50 years, we have learned much more about acupuncture. Acupuncture is a medical approach that treats disease at the energy level. Currently, modern medical technology does not have a reliable treatment protocol to treat energy, which has increased interest in acupuncture in recent years.

The energy of our body is invisible and hard to quantify, but we can feel its existence. Like our physical and biochemical systems, our energy systems also need to be maintained and balanced to keep us healthy. Unfortunately, stress and an unhealthy lifestyle can cause imbalance to our energy systems. Prolonged imbalance of our energy systems without treatment can ultimately develop into chronic illness.

Today, acupuncture is a highly regulated health service that is available to the general public. In addition, many health insurances and automobile body injury policies also cover the costs for acupuncture treatment.

