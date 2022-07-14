Living Life After COVID

By Gregory Carey, L.Ac.

Dawn B., of Matawan, was one of those unlucky ones who suddenly couldn’t speak after getting COVID. She needed family members to help her communicate what she was going through to her doctors. She was diagnosed with dysphonia and was told she would have to just live with it.

Imagine the exhaustion living life without a voice. That’s when Dawn decided to get treatment at Old Bridge Acupuncture and Wellness.

“I have protocols for dysphonia and acupuncture treatments that really help to combat neurological injury and vocal cord dysfunction. Dawn was the first person I saw whose infection caused a severe injury to their vocal cord function,” said Gregory Carey, L.Ac.

“Dawn had been suffering for months, and her body was simply refusing to heal.”

Carey’s unique brand of acupuncture has been successfully treating what is now termed ‘long-haulers’ since the pandemic began.

“In this specific case, her battle with the virus really affected her nerve and vocal cords’ ability to heal and repair. Beyond the body just being terribly fatigued from fighting a very challenging infection, her cells were nearly depleted of oxygen,” Carey said.

Dawn said she was skeptical at first of the proposed acupuncture treatment.

“He was talking about placing acupuncture needles all over my body and I’m sure my eyes bugged out of my head. I was out of options and heard great things about [Carey], so it came down to what do I have to lose,” she said.

After each treatment, she continued to feel better and soon her voice was 100% back to normal. And it’s all because of Old Bridge Acupuncture and Wellness.

“I’m living life again,” Dawn said.

Old Bridge Acupuncture and Wellness is the premier provider of Acupuncture therapy in the state. Acupuncture has been proven to not only reduce inflammation but regrow new tissue making it a viable option for pain management and an optimal alternative to surgery. The result is enhanced and effective healing and, for Dawn – getting her voice back.