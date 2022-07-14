Hexa Builders application will have special meeting in Millstone Township

MILLSTONE — The public hearing on an application that proposes the construction of a 170-unit residential development is scheduled to continue during a special meeting of the Millstone Township Planning Board that has been scheduled for Aug. 2.

Hexa Builders, LLC, is seeking preliminary and final major site plan approval to construct a development at 711 Perrineville Road, Millstone Township, near Route 571 and the border of East Windsor.

The application has been heard by the board on March 9, May 11 and during a special meeting on June 29. No decision regarding the application has been made by the board members. Attorney John Giunco represents Hexa Builders.

Following the presentation of testimony on June 29, the application was carried to the board’s July 13 meeting, but testimony was not heard that evening.

During the July 13 meeting, board members voted to carry the Hexa Builders public hearing to a special meeting on Aug. 2. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. and will be held in the Wagner Farm Park facility, Baird Road.

Representatives of Hexa Builders have said the proposed development at 711 Perrineville Road will consist of 18 buildings on a 36-acre lot. There will be 122 townhouses constructed in 16 buildings and 48 condominiums constructed in two buildings.

The townhouses will be sold at market rates and the condominiums will be marketed for sale under New Jersey’s affordable housing guidelines, according to the applicant.

The proposed development was initially announced by municipal officials in 2019 as part of a plan to provide opportunities for the development of affordable housing in the community.

All of Millstone Township’s previously approved affordable housing projects contain only affordable housing units. Those developments are referred to as 100% affordable housing projects.

The project envisioned by Hexa Builders is the first development proposed in Millstone Township that would include market rate homes and affordable housing units. This type of development is referred to as an inclusionary project.

The property where Hexa Builders is proposing to construct the residential units is owned by Gerald Baldachino, who presented township officials with the initial plan to develop the parcel on Perrineville Road.

During the public hearings, some board members have criticized what they said is missing information from the application. They have expressed concern about the possibility of being forced to vote on the application without having what they said is all of the necessary information.