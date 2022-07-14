Western Monmouth Active Training Shooter Group renewed for another year

Freehold Township will continue to serve as the lead agency in a shared services agreement that involves seven police departments in western Monmouth County and the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office.

On June 28 the members of the Township Committee in Freehold Township authorized the renewal of the shared services agreement for the Western Monmouth Active Shooter Training Group.

According to a resolution, Freehold Township is the lead agency and provider in the agreement. The Freehold Township Police Department is joined in the agreement by the police departments from Freehold Borough, Manalapan, Howell, Colts Neck, Allentown and Marlboro, and the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Department.

The members of the Borough Council in Freehold Borough passed a resolution authorizing renewal of the Western Monmouth Active Shooter Training Group on July 5.

The agreement is effective from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023, according to the resolution, after which it may be renewed by the participants.

Each resolution states that the agreement is beneficial to the participating municipalities by allowing interagency standardization of active shooter response protocols and facilitating a rapid response and coordination in the event that officers from multiple agencies may be the first responders in neighboring communities for these types of incidents.

This will be the fifth year the training group will be in effect. The initial agreement was authorized in 2018 with Freehold Township serving as the lead agency and provider.

In other business on June 28, the Township Committee in Freehold Township renewed a shared services agreement with the Freehold Regional High School District through which Freehold Township provides licensed water treatment plant operations for Colts Neck High School.

And, Township Committee members authorized an agreement with CentraState Fitness and Wellness Center through which CentraState will conduct a voluntary wellness initiative focusing on the health and wellness of township employees. Municipal employees will be entitled to a reduced membership fee.

A resolution states that officials consider an employee fitness and wellness strategy critical in reducing the long-term exposure to preventable health insurance claims.

Additionally, during a recent meeting, the Borough Council in Freehold Borough passed a resolution authorizing and ratifying a $7,700 expenditure made by Borough Administrator Stephen Gallo to replace the fuel tank of the backup generator at the Freehold Borough Police Department headquarters.

According to the resolution, Abbington Engineering, the borough’s engineering firm, notified the Borough Council an emergency condition resulted from the failure of the tank supplying fuel to the police department’s backup generator.

Gallo recommended John Duffy Energy Services receive a $7,700 contract for the necessary equipment and emergency installation of a new fuel tank.