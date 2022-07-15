Juvenile charged with alleged Zoom attack at memorial service for South Brunswick High School student in 2021

SOUTH BRUNSWICK – A juvenile from North Jersey has been charged with a Zoom attack on a virtual memorial service for a South Brunswick High School student in February 2021.

“During the service, an unknown person allegedly entered the Zoom and threatened to blow up the funeral home and make the casket turn to ashes, according to police.

“It was unspeakable to us that while family and friends were mourning the loss of this young girl, someone would look to threaten them,” said Police Chief Raymond Hayducka in a press release on July 15. “Investigators never gave up in their search for the suspect. The case required numerous court orders, interaction with a variety of social media platforms, and partnering with state and federal law enforcement. I told all the officers involved that we will never stop until we track down every lead. It took almost 18 months, but we got him.”

The memorial service was being held for 17-year-old Emily Murillo who tragically died in Jan. 2021. Due to COVID, the memorial service was broadcasted virtually, police said.

The suspect is a juvenile from North Jersey. He faces a second-degree charge of terroristic threats, a third-degree charge of false public alarm and a fourth-degree charge of cyber harassment. The charges were elevated because the threat was made during the state of emergency from the pandemic, according to police.

South Brunswick police thanked the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, the New Jersey State Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigations and law enforcement agencies in Connecticut and North Jersey for their assistance in the investigation.