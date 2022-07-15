North Brunswick Public Library has reopened after several weeks of emergency repair

NORTH BRUNSWICK – After several weeks of necessary emergency repair due to a plumbing issue, the North Brunswick Public Library has reopened.

The library on Hermann Road reopened to patrons on July 11.

“We are excited to welcome the public back into the building to once again check out books, CDs, and movies, attend our live programming, speak with our friendly staff, and access our public computers,” Senior Librarian Anna Shifton said. “We are confident that our renovations and a more spacious layout will enhance the patrons experience. Welcome back, North Brunswick residents.”

On the evening of April 21, the library suffered water damage on the interior of the building. Furniture and fixtures were affected. The library immediately closed, and repairs began the next day.

“While we were closed, library users continued to enjoy our virtual programming, electronic databases, learned new languages, accessed free e-books, video streaming services and much more with their free library card,” Shifton said.

To welcome the patrons and community back, the library had an ice cream truck available to give out one free ice cream to library cardholders.

For more information, call 732-246-3545 or visit www.northbrunswicklibrary.org.