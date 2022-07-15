Woman dead, three children injured in Freehold Township collision

A three-vehicle collision that took place on a rural road in Freehold Township on July 14 has left an Ocean County woman dead and her three children hospitalized, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced on July 15.

At approximately 5 p.m. July 14, members of the Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team (SCART), the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and the Freehold Township Police Department responded to the area of Siloam and Old Turkey Swamp roads in Freehold Township, according to a press release from the prosecutor’s office.

At that location, first responders located three vehicles that had been involved in a collision: a Ford F-350 pickup truck driven by a 53-year-old male resident of Little Egg Harbor Township, a Chrysler Pacifica minivan driven by a 42-year-old female resident of

Ocean Township (Ocean County); and a Honda CR-V SUV driven by a 34-year-old

male resident of Jackson.

The female driver of the Pacifica minivan was pronounced dead at the scene. Her 3-year-old child was transported via medical helicopter to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune, where she remained in critical condition as of July 15, according to the press release.

The deceased woman’s other two children, ages 9 and 13, were taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center via ambulance for treatment of injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, according to the press release.

A preliminary investigation has indicated the Ford pickup truck left the southbound lane of Siloam Road and struck the Honda SUV with a glancing blow before colliding head-on with the Pacifica minivan immediately thereafter. Both surviving drivers remained at the scene, according to the press release.

The circumstances behind the collision remain under active investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has any information about it is asked to contact Monmouth County Prosecutr’s Office Detective Nicolas Logothetis at 800-533-7443 or Freehold Township Police Department Detective Lt. Joseph Winowski at 732-294-5139.