Princeton police blotter

A 28-year-old Morrisville, Pa., woman was charged with driving while intoxicated following a car crash on Bayard Lane June 19. An investigation into the crash revealed that she was allegedly operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. She was processed and released.

A 24-year-old Somerdale man was arrested on two outstanding warrants totaling $200 from Winslow Township Municipal Court following a motor vehicle stop on Mercer Road June 20. He was a passenger in a car whose driver was stopped for allegedly speeding. He was released and provided with a new court date.

A 39-year-old Hamilton Township woman was charged with driving while intoxicated following a car crash on Roper Road June 21. An investigation into the crash determined that she was allegedly operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. She was processed and released.

Someone allegedly placed a total of three online orders to a business on North Harrison Street using fraudulent credit cards June 24. The charges totaled $1,658.04.

A 49-year-old Trenton man was charged with driving while intoxicated and obstruction after he was stopped by police for allegedly failing to keep right on Bayard Lane June 26. An investigation revealed that he was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. He was processed and released.

A 42-year-old Princeton woman was charged with driving while intoxicated following a one-car crash on Mount Lucas Road in which the driver allegedly left the scene of the crash June 27. She was processed and released.

A victim reported that his Samsung Galaxy 12 cell phone was stolen from a bench on Nassau Street where he had left it for a few minutes between 7 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. June 26.

A 33-year-old Allentown man was arrested on an outstanding warrant for $1,000 from Upper Freehold Township after he was stopped by police for allegedly driving a vehicle that had an expired registration and inspection sticker on Stockton Street June 27. He was processed and released after posting $1,000 bail.

A Spring Street resident reported the theft of a package containing a Dell laptop computer after it was delivered to her apartment building June 23. The theft was reported June 29.