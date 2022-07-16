Three-alarm fire displaces residents at Parsonage Hill Village apartment complex in Edison

HomeE/M SentinelThree-alarm fire displaces residents at Parsonage Hill Village apartment complex in Edison

By KATHY CHANG, Managing Editor
EDISON – Residents living in 15 apartments at Parsonage Hill Village were displaced after a three-alarm fire broke out at the apartment complex, according to Deputy Fire Chief Andy Toth.

Fire dispatch received numerous calls relaying the building was on fire around 5:30 p.m. on July 15, he said.

“The responding firefighters observed the whole building engulfed and immediately called a second alarm,” said Toth, who also serves as the township’s Office of Emergency Management (OEM) coordinator.

“When the incident commander got to the scene, he called a third alarm due to the size [of the fire] and the weather.”

A three-alarm fire dispatched all fire departments from Edison, Toth said.

Out of the 15 apartments, six apartments are a total loss. Toth said they have been on scene helping residents as much as they can to salvage any valuables.

“We have reached out to the Red Cross for help, Council [President Joe] Coyle was on scene today as liaison to the mayor’s office to see what he could do,” Toth said.

There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is still undetermined. The investigation is ongoing by the Middlesex County Fire Marshal, Toth said.

