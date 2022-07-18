Scisco grabs Wall Stadium Modified win on stormy Saturday

WALL TOWNSHIP — Beating the the field and evening rain showers that eventually postponed two feature races, Kyle Scisco powered to the victory in the 40-lap main event for Modified stock cars at Wall Stadium Speedway on July 16. It was the second win of the year for Jackson’s “Scisco Kid.”

Howell’s Eric Lane was the early leader of the test as he fought off challenges by Ricky Collins of Willow Grove, Pa., and Jackson’s Steven Reed in the early going, according to a press release.

Meanwhile Scisco was slicing his way through the field and arrived in the top five just before the halfway mark. Scisco was third by lap 25, second on lap 33 and then raced into the lead after racing side-by-side with Lane to take the lead and eventually the win.

Lane was an impressive second at the stripe, while points leader Andrew Krause of Holmdel raced through the pack for third. Tyler Truex of Egg Harbor Township and Jackson’s Blake Barney completed the top five.

“We seemed to be getting knocked around back in the pack in the beginning,” Scisco said. “So I tried to get to the front quickly. I have to thank Steve Ferrara and the team for such a great car. I also want everyone to know our sponsor Link Belt is backing the ‘Digging for a Cure’ campaign against breast cancer. Our team is donating all the money we made tonight toward that goal.”

Mike Alcaro of Milford won his second straight race, this time in a different car, in the Legend Cars 20-lap main event. Tanner Jones, Nick Morabito, Brian Gardella and Peter Bruno completed the top five.

Alonzo Morales of Burlington was tops in the 25-lap feature for the Fast 4 racers. Ryan Maher, Sean Vuksanic, early leader Alex Graetz and Logan Fraser were second through fifth.

Howie Conk of Freehold topped the 25-lap feature for the Limited Late Models after battling for the lead with Rob Ormsbee. Mike Tillett, Ray Minieri, Geoff Handel and James Moorman wrapped up the top five.

The scheduled 50-lap race for the Sportsman cars and the Factory Stock 25-lap feature were postponed by rain, according to the press release.

Saturday night racing action continues on July 23 with the Modifieds headlining in the “Summer Thunder 100.” Factory Stocks, Fast 4’s and Legend Cars are also on the schedule, with qualifying at 5 p.m. and the main events at 7 p.m. For more information, visit wallspeedwayracing.com