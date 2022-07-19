Interested East Windsor school board members have less than one week to file nominating petition

Those interested in becoming school board members have less than one week left to file a nominating petition with the Mercer County Clerk’s Office in Trenton by deadline.

As of July 18, incumbent school board member Nicole LaRusso was the only candidate who filed to run for a seat on the East Windsor Regional School District Board of Education.

Deadline to file is July 25. The school board election will be held Nov. 8.

At stake are the seats held by LaRusso and school board members Bertrand Fougnies and Ram Ramachandran. The three open seats are earmarked for East Windsor residents on the nine-member board.

Seven of the nine seats are for East Windsor residents and two seats are for Hightstown Borough residents on the regional school board.

Ramachandran is not seeking re-election. Fougnies could not be reached for comment.

A nominating petition must be signed by at least 10 registered voters who live in East Windsor.

Candidates for school board must be at least 18 years old, be able to read and write, and hold U.S. citizenship. They must be registered to vote in the town that they seek to represent on the board.

They may not have an interest in, or hold a claim against, the school board.

They may not serve on the municipal governing body and may be disqualified from holding office because of convictions of certain crimes.

Nominating petitions and the school board packet are available through the Mercer County Clerk’s Office, under the “Elections” tab, at www.mercercounty.org.