Four candidates – to date – have filed to run for school board in Lawrence

LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
By LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

Four candidates have filed to run for three open seats on the Lawrence Township Public Schools Board of Education.

Deadline to file nominating petitions is July 25.

As of July 18, incumbent school boards members Pepper Evans, Michelle King and Amanda Santos, along with newcomer Carlos Raziel Rodriguez, had filed to run for school board.

The school board election is Nov. 8.

At stake are the three seats held by Evans, King and Santos.

Evans has served on the school board since 2013, and King has served since 2016. Santos was appointed to fill a vacancy in 2021.

The nominating petition must be signed by at least 10 registered voters in Lawrence and filed at the Mercer County Clerk’s Office in Trenton by July 25.

Candidates for school board must be at least 18 years old, be able to read and write, and hold U.S. citizenship.

They must have lived in Lawrence for at least one year and be registered to vote in Lawrence.

They may not have an interest in, or hold a claim against, the school board.

They may not serve on the municipal governing body and may be disqualified from holding office because of convictions of certain crimes.

Nominating petitions and the school board packet are available through the Mercer County Clerk’s Office, under the “Elections” tab, at www.mercercounty.org.

 

LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
