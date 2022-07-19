Janine Marie Molinaro, 62, of Pennington passed away July 13th 2022 at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital, Philadelphia after a three-year battle with breast cancer. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she lived all across the country, including in Southern and Northern California and Atlanta, GA, before returning to the Northeast in 2000. She resided in Pennington for 18 years. She was a social worker at the LA Children’s Hospital, CA before retiring to be a homemaker, Girl Scout and Boy Scout Troop Leader, and school volunteer. She was a member of the Church of Saint Ann, Lawrenceville.

Daughter of the late James McCormick, she is survived by her mother Barbara Jardel McCormick, her husband Kenneth R. Molinaro, her daughter Geena Molinaro of Collingswood, NJ, her son, Justin Molinaro of Pennington, 2 brothers and sisters-in-law, James and Jamie McCormick of Cumberland, Maine, Michael and Tracy McCormick of Hummelstown, PA, nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held Monday July 18th 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Wilson-Apple Funeral Home, 2560 Pennington Road, Pennington. A Mass of Christian burial followed at the Church of St. Ann, 1253 Lawrenceville Road, Lawrenceville. The interment was private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.