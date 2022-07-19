Board names Brovak principal of Freehold Intermediate School

FREEHOLD – When the 2022-23 academic year begins in September, the Freehold Intermediate School will have a new principal for the first time in a decade.

John Brovak was appointed by the Freehold Borough K-8 School District Board of Education as the intermediate school’s principal during a recent meeting. Brovak will become the principal on Aug. 1 as educators begin planning for the upcoming year.

The appointment of Brovak will be effective through June 30, 2023, after which he may be reappointed by the board.

Brovak succeeds Ronnie Dougherty, who retired at the end of the 2021-22 school year. Dougherty was named principal of the Freehold Intermediate School in 2013.

According to Superintendent of Schools Joseph Howe, Brovak joined Freehold Borough in 1999 and became the vice principal at the Freehold Intermediate School in 2013.

In addition to serving as vice principal, Howe said Brovak has been the site supervisor for the 21st Century Community Learning Centers (CCLC) after-school and summer program since 2008; the district’s harassment, bullying and intimidation coordinator since 2013; and he became the district’s first school safety specialist in 2018.

“Mr. Brovak, your challenges are many, but with the great team you have at the Freehold Intermediate School, I’m confident you will rise to that challenge,” Howe said.

Brovak graduated from The College of New Jersey, Ewing Township, the same year he was hired as a health and physical education teacher in Freehold Borough. He earned a master’s degree in education from TCNJ in 2007, according to the district website.

According to district administrators, Dougherty worked in Freehold Borough for 43 years, including 10 years as principal at the Freehold Intermediate School. Extensive additions and renovations were completed at the school during her tenure as principal.

In recognition of Dougherty’s service, board members passed a resolution which names the new classroom wing that was created during the renovation and addition project in honor of Dougherty.

The classroom wing that has been named in Dougherty’s honor is commonly referred to as the classroom numbers 70s wing, according to district administrators.

The Borough Council also passed a resolution honoring Dougherty upon her retirement.

“Ronnie Dougherty has earned and justly deserves this public recognition by her friends, family and co-workers who are deeply appreciative of her many contributions to the community through the years,” council members wrote in the resolution.

Freehold Borough has three schools: the Freehold Learning Center elementary school on Dutch Lane Road; and the Park Avenue Elementary School and the Freehold Intermediate School, which share a campus on Park Avenue. There are about 1,590 children enrolled in the district’s schools.