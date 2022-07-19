Lisa Rayder, 65

Lisa Rayder of Newtown, PA, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 15, 2022 at Chandler Hall. She was 65 years old.

Born in Bristol, Connecticut, Lisa was the oldest of four children of the late Dr. Michael and Doris Rayder. In addition to her husband, Stephen Mosley, and Scottie dog Wallace Braveheart, Lisa is survived by her son, Maxwell Mosley and his wife, Ishita Aloni, who reside in Brooklyn, NY, and by her brothers Michael, Shawn, and Scott Rayder.

Lisa graduated from Nottingham High School in Syracuse, NY, and received her BS degree from Smith College, her PhD from the University of California Riverside, and an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. After a National Science Foundation postdoctoral fellowship at the Harvard Biological Laboratories in the Department of Cellular and Developmental Biology, she worked in strategic market research at Bristol-Myers Squibb for eight years. She then held positions at a number of pharmaceutical consulting companies and was an Executive Vice-President and partner at GfK V2, retiring in 2014.

Lisa had boundless energy, enjoyed quilting and needlework, was a member of the Quilting Guild, a volunteer on the board of Art Goes to School, and served as president of the Home Owner’s Association at the Villas of Newtown. She traveled internationally for work and pleasure and spent many vacations with her family on cruise ships and river cruises in the Caribbean and in Europe.

Lisa’s family will receive condolences on Saturday July 30th from 1:00pm until 3:30pm at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown-Richboro Rd.(at Holland Rd.) Richboro. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lisa’s memory may be made to her favorite charities: National Public Radio, American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), Planned Parenthood, The American Red Cross.

