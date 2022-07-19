Tinton Falls officials honor teenager for Eagle Scout achievement

TINTON FALLS – A Tinton Falls resident has been recognized by borough officials for attaining the highest rank in the Boy Scouts of America.

During a recent Borough Council meeting, a proclamation honoring Kevin Terhune for achieving the rank of Eagle Scout was presented to the young man by the municipal government.

Mayor Vito Perillo offered the proclamation and said, “It is an honor and a privilege for me to read this proclamation.”

According to the proclamation, Kevin has been a resident of Tinton Falls for more than 15 years. He is a member of Boy Scout Troop 49, which is based in Eatontown.

For his Eagle Scout project, Kevin refurbished the Overlook by the Falls, 741 Tinton Ave., to allow more individuals to have a better view of the borough’s waterfall.

Kevin improved the overlook and a parking area by installing a stone wall, removing debris, leveling the entrance, clearing overgrowth, spreading wood chips and updating the borough’s community bulletin board.

“Kevin earned his Eagle Scout rank by being a leader in his pack, troop, school and community,” Perillo said. “The highest rank in scouting is an honor which is only bestowed upon 4% of all boys who join the ranks of scouting.

“The principles of citizenship, physical fitness and service provide the cornerstone of scouting,” the mayor continued. “Those few young men who become Eagle Scouts have already demonstrated a long-term dedication to those principles, while cultivating their leadership potential. These young adults are surely the kind of leaders we will need in the future.”

In other business, council members passed three resolutions renewing liquor licenses for 2022-23.

The three types of liquor licenses covered by the resolutions were plenary retail consumption licenses, plenary retail distribution licenses and club licenses. Each license is in effect from July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023.

According to the resolutions, each plenary retail consumption license and each plenary retail distribution license has an annual fee of $2,500. The annual fee for a club license is $180.

Plenary retail consumption licenses were issued to Twin Brook at Tinton Falls Inc. (inactive); McLoone’s Tinton Falls, LLC (CJ McLoone’s); Woody’s TF Grille, LLC (Woody’s Ocean Grille); Adova, LLC (Gargiulos Tinton Falls Mimoza, LLC); Tally Ho Inn Menditto Inc. (Nettie’s); GSPH Restaurants (The Pour House); Apple Food Service of Tinton Falls Inc. (Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar); Village Falls, LLC (MJ’s); Tinton Falls Lodging Realty, LLC (Aqua Restaurant & Lounge); and HPT CY TRS, Inc. (Sonesta Select Tinton Falls).

Plenary retail distribution licenses were issued to Worldwide Wines, LLC (inactive); 3-Queens Inc. (Tinton Falls Buy Rite); and Reva Enterprises, LLC (Pinebrook Liquor & Deli).

A club liquor license was issued to Seabrook Village Residents Association Inc. (Seabrook Village).