Jackson Police Department announces promotion of three officers

JACKSON — Three officers in the Jackson Police Department have been promoted to new ranks and four new Class II special law enforcement officers (SLEO) have joined the force.

According to information provided by Sgt. Fred Meabe, who is the police department’s public information officer, the promotions and new hires were announced by Jackson Police Chief Matthew Kunz during the July 12 meeting of the Township Council.

Lt. John McBride was promoted to the rank of captain. McBride began his law enforcement career with the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office from 1997-99.

McBride was hired by the Jackson Police Department in 1999 and assigned to patrol where he briefly served as a field training officer.

In 2005, he was promoted to sergeant and served as a shift supervisor in the Patrol Division.

In 2020, he was promoted to lieutenant and served as a patrol commander in the Patrol Division.

As a captain, McBride has been assigned as the Investigative Services Division commander.

In 2001, McBride was one of three officers from Jackson who responded to the terrorist attack at the World Trade Center in New York City. He continues his service in the U.S. Air Force and is a veteran of Operation Desert Storm.

Sgt. Sean Greenberger was promoted to the rank of lieutenant. Greenberger was hired by the Jackson Police Department in 2000.

He worked in patrol from 2001-19, serving as a field training officer, physical training officer and member of the police department’s bicycle unit.

In 2019, he was promoted to sergeant and served as a shift supervisor and as supervisor of the bicycle unit.

As a lieutenant, Greenberger has been assigned to the Patrol Division as a patrol commander. He continues to work with new hires as a physical training instructor.

Police Officer Stephen Cilento was promoted to the rank of sergeant. Cilento was hired by the Jackson Police Department in 2013.

He has served in patrol since his hiring and has served as a field training officer, a drug recognition expert and as a member of the Traffic Safety Unit.

Cilento has earned the designation as a Traffic Safety Specialist Level 1 from the New Jersey Division of Highway Traffic Safety. He has attended Crash I, Crash II, Accident Reconstruction and Commercial Vehicle Crash Investigation training and is a certified Alcotest operator.

Cilento continues to serve with the Traffic Safety Unit and has twice been nominated as Officer of the Year.

The Jackson Police Department’s new Class II officers are:

• Christopher Sacchetti, who was previously employed by the Deal Police Department as an SLEO I and by the Seaside Park Police Department as an SLEO II;

• Zachary White, who was previously employed by the Seaside Park Police Department as an SLEO II;

• John D’Alessio, who was previously employed by the Seaside Heights Police Department as an SLEO I and as an SLEO II;

• Scott McIvor, who was previously employed by the Point Pleasant Beach Police Department as an SLEO I and as an SLEO II.