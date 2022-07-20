Examiner News Briefs, July 20

“Salsa & History – A Superb Pairing” will be presented at the Cream Ridge Winery, Upper Freehold Township, from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 13.

Reserve tickets online at www.allentownvinj.org by Aug. 8 and save 10% off the $30 per person, $50 per couple price to benefit the community service projects of The Allentown Village Initiative (TAVI). Tickets will be available until Aug 13, but space is limited, according to a press release.

Guests will be treated to a live demonstration of salsa artistry by Loretta Chianese, a competitive Latin dancer and winner of multiple world championships. Attendees may join in to learn a few steps of their own.

The ticket price also includes a tasting of some of Cream Ridge Winery’s most flavorful vintages. Compliment the wine with Tammy Sue’s homemade salsa, delicious tapas (appetizers), courtesy of Phil’s II of Allentown, and sangria cupcakes provided by Let’s Get Baked of Allentown.

TAVI is seeking the community’s assistance to continue offering concerts, scholarships, history walks, beautification projects like Daffodil Days and more. Visit www.allentownvinj.org for more information about TAVI.

The Cream Ridge Winery is at 145 Route 539, Upper Freehold. Guests must be 21 or older to attend. For more information, call Martha Ploshay at 609-529-4524.

The Chelsea at Toms River, a senior housing and care facility, is lending a hand to families with children who have cancer by providing funds to help beat the disease, according to a press release.

The Assisted Living and Memory Care community teamed up with Ocean of Love, a nonprofit organization that helps children and their families with the financial and emotional support they need.

To help raise money, The Chelsea hosted a grab-and-go town-wide event providing three-course dinners for a small donation. The effort raised $1,000.

“This is a great cause near and dear to many of our hearts, including our residents at The Chelsea,” said Mandy O’Shaughnessy, executive director at The Chelsea at Toms River. “We hope we can continue to provide more support in the future.”

“We are very lucky to have local businesses like The Chelsea that genuinely care about helping children who are in undeserving circumstances,” said Theresa Segui, executive director at Ocean of Love.

The Monmouth Regional Chamber of Commerce (MRCC) Young Professionals Group will host its 14th annual “Caring with Karaoke” fundraiser event on Sept. 14.

The entertainment extravaganza will take place from 7-10 p.m. at Tre Pizza, Pasta, Beer Garden, 611 Park Ave., Freehold Borough. Participants will have a chance to showcase their talents for a panel of three celebrity judges. Attendees will enjoy a buffet, soda, open karaoke, a karaoke contest with monetary prizes, and a tricky tray raffle, according to a press release.

This year’s beneficiary is the Stephanie Nicole Parze Foundation, whose mission is to provide education, intervention and support to families and individuals dealing with domestic violence, sexual abuse and missing loved ones. A majority of the event’s net proceeds will go toward the foundation’s mission, according to the press release.

All are invited to attend. Early bird tickets are $35 per person until Aug. 31. Regular price tickets after Aug. 31 are $45 per person.

Businesses, organizations and individuals may become sponsors of the event. Donations are needed for raffle prizes. For more information, contact Jaclyn Patterson at jmpatterson620@gmail.com or 908-770-1740, or Kathrine Dwyer at ypgmonmouthcounty@gmail.com