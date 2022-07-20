Four Princeton residents – to date – have filed to run for school board

Four candidates – to date – have filed to run for three seats on the Princeton Public Schools Board of Education.

Deadline to file nominating petitions is July 25.

As of July 18, incumbent school board members Deborah Bronfeld, Susan Kanter and Dafna Kendal, along with newcomer Lishian Lisa Wu, had filed to run for the board.

The school board election is Nov. 8.

At stake are the three seats held by Bronfeld, Kanter and Kendal.

Bronfeld is running for her third term on the school board, and Kanter is seeking her second term. Kendal is seeking her third, non-consecutive term. She served from 2016-2018, and was elected to a second, non-consecutive term in 2019.

Candidates for school board must be at least 18 years old, able to read and write, and hold U.S. citizenship.

They must have lived in Princeton for at least one year and be registered to vote in Princeton.

They may not have an interest in, or hold a claim against, the school board.

They may not serve on the municipal governing body and may be disqualified from holding office because of conviction of certain crimes.

Nominating petitions and the school board packet are available through the Mercer County Clerk’s Office, under the “Elections” tab, at www.mercercounty.org.