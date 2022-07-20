Elliott moves into new role as head of adult services at Matawan-Aberdeen library

Jennifer Elliott, the new head of adult services at the Matawan-Aberdeen Public Library, 165 Main St., Matawan, is eager to start initiatives that promote community and literacy.

Elliot, who has worked at the library for six years, was promoted to her new position on June 13.

Prior to her promotion, Elliott worked part-time as a reference librarian and part-time in the Children’s Department, which is where she began her career.

In an interview, Elliot said she was initially interested in becoming an artist. However, she said the job security and communal environment that come with working at the library made her reconsider her career goals.

She credited her parents for introducing her to “librarianship” as her mother worked in an independent bookstore and her father worked as a librarian.

“Choosing librarianship seemed the obvious choice. This also guaranteed more job security than pursuing a career as an artist, my original choice. I love that I work in a place most people love. A library can feel like a very safe place. I think we need that now,” she said.

Elliott is ready to embrace her new role as head of adult services. She plans to introduce a mix of artistic and social elements to diversify the library’s programming.

“My role as head of adult services means I get to order the books and schedule the programming. I have an arts background so I am sure to implement even more arts programming.

“I would love to start a slow-stitching, knitting, crochet craft group where you could sit around and chat, and work on all of your unfinished projects while meeting new people. I find that working on art is a great communal bonding opportunity. I want to call the group the ‘Procraftinators,’ ” she said.

Ultimately, she hopes the residents of Aberdeen Township and Matawan will feel welcome and excited about what the library has to offer them.

“My goal is to continue our tradition of a very diverse collection. I want everyone to feel welcome and be given the opportunity to see themselves or to learn something new about others in the materials we own. I would hope everyone gets excited about coming to our library. We have so much to offer and it is just going to get better,” Elliott said.