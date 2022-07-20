Monmouth County News Briefs, July 20

The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners has announced that 93 nonprofit organizations in the county are being awarded grants in the total amount of $24.28 million through the Monmouth County American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) COVID-19 Community Recovery Grant Program.

The commissioners approved the grants at their regular meeting on July 7, according to the press release.

“We are thrilled to be able to support our nonprofit organizations that are true community partners and help make Monmouth County an incredible place to live, work and raise a family,” Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone said.

“These nonprofits serve our veterans, combat food insecurity, provide animal welfare services, offer mental health services, support the special needs community and help promote and preserve art, historical and cultural resources,” he said.

Each nonprofit organization was eligible to receive up to $500,000 in funding for expenses and/or lost revenue during the coronavirus pandemic. Nonprofits could also apply for funding for enhanced programs and services related to pandemic recovery, according to the press release.

“To date, the county has used almost $150 million in federal funding to assist our residents, including small businesses, nonprofits, municipalities, renters, and landlords,” Arnone said.

Breathe With The Trees – A Morning of Breathwork and Forest Bathing will be held on July 23 from 9-10:30 a.m. at Huber Woods Park, 25 Browns Dock Road, Middletown.

Nicole Lerario, a licensed massage therapist and owner of A Kneaded Vacation, and Megan Callus, a breathwork coach and owner of Boundless Breath, a business dedicated to the practice and teaching of breathing techniques, are the co-hosts, according to a press release.

The event is designed to provide a sense of peace and tranquility to participants while encouraging them to walk slowly, breathe, look and listen, and pause with intention

and mindfulness while enjoying the sights and sounds of nature.

A small social will be held after the walk. Registration is $20 per person and is available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/breathe-with-

the-trees-a-morning-of-breathwork-and-forest-bathing-tickets-

375562476477?aff=ebdssbdestsearch. Instructions will be provided with registration.

For more information, email Megan Callus at megan@boundlessbreathnj.com

The Brookdale Community College Foundation has announced its newly appointed trustees, who will support and continue to bring scholarships and grant funding to the students at Brookdale Community College, the county college of Monmouth County.

The trustees are volunteers from the greater Monmouth County community with diverse backgrounds in philanthropy, education and business, according to a press release.

The new trustees for a three-year term effective July 1 are Jennifer M. Anderson of Monmouth Beach, founder of Work Play Give – Philanthropic Solutions; Dr. David Julius Ford of Ocean Township, assistant professor at Monmouth University and licensed counselor; Shanel Ronnai Ingram of Freehold, founder and owner of Shanel Ronnai Inc. and substitute teacher; Francisco E. Rodriguez of Perth Amboy, superintendent of schools in Long Branch; and Esteven Sanchez of Red Bank, clinical assistant at Parker Family Health Center.

“We are delighted to welcome five highly qualified trustees who bring new skills to our board,” said Dr. Susan E. Whyman, vice president of the foundation. “Each of them has had an impact on places where our students live and work, and each of them has a passion to help students thrive.”

The Brookdale foundation provides financial support by raising funds for students to pursue their higher education goals and create a path to success. Last year the foundation awarded more than $620,000 in scholarships and grants to support nearly 700 students, according to the press release.

The Monmouth Regional Chamber of Commerce (MRCC) Young Professionals Group will host its 14th annual “Caring with Karaoke” fundraiser event on Sept. 14.

The entertainment extravaganza will take place from 7-10 p.m. at Tre Pizza, Pasta, Beer Garden, 611 Park Ave., Freehold Borough. Participants will have a chance to showcase their talents for a panel of three celebrity judges. Attendees will enjoy a buffet, soda, open karaoke, a karaoke contest with monetary prizes, and a tricky tray raffle, according to a press release.

This year’s beneficiary is the Stephanie Nicole Parze Foundation, whose mission is to provide education, intervention and support to families and individuals dealing with domestic violence, sexual abuse and missing loved ones. A majority of the event’s net proceeds will go toward the foundation’s mission, according to the press release.

All are invited to attend. Early bird tickets are $35 per person until Aug. 31. Regular price tickets after Aug. 31 are $45 per person.

Businesses, organizations and individuals may become sponsors of the event. Donations are needed for raffle prizes. For more information, contact Jaclyn Patterson at jmpatterson620@gmail.com or 908-770-1740, or Kathrine Dwyer at ypgmonmouthcounty@gmail.com