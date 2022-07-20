News Transcript News Briefs, July 20

The Manalapan Police Department has reported the following incidents that occurred in the community:

• On June 30 at 7:48 a.m., a Manalapan resident reported that an unknown individual, described as a black male wearing black sweatpants, a blue sweatshirt, a black ski mask and black gloves, attempted to burglarize a vehicle that was parked in the driveway of a Molly Pitcher Drive residence. The individual fled the scene in a black sedan.

• On July 1 at 11:59 a.m., a Manalapan resident reported that an unknown individual obtained a fraudulent loan in the victim’s name in the amount of $50,000. The incident is

pending further investigation.

• On July 2 at 12:49 p.m., a Manalapan resident reported that an unknown individual, posing as a utility company employee, defrauded them in the amount of $2,500. The incident is pending further investigation.

• On July 2 at 1:09 p.m., a Manalapan resident reported that an unknown individual fraudulently withdrew $24,000 from a bank account. The incident is pending further investigation.

• On July 3 at 5:24 p.m., a Manalapan resident reported that an unknown individual accessed the victim’s email account and subsequently committed a fraudulent wire transfer in the amount of $17,000. The incident is pending further investigation.

• On July 4 at 8 a.m., a Manalapan resident reported that unknown individuals stole a 2021 BMW X4 from the driveway of a Lowell Road residence between 5:30-10:30 p.m. July 3. It was later discovered the suspects entered the victim’s home through an unlocked garage door and removed additional items. The incident is pending further investigation.

The Monmouth Regional Chamber of Commerce (MRCC) Young Professionals Group will host its 14th annual “Caring with Karaoke” fundraiser event on Sept. 14.

The entertainment extravaganza will take place from 7-10 p.m. at Tre Pizza, Pasta, Beer Garden, 611 Park Ave., Freehold Borough. Participants will have a chance to showcase their talents for a panel of three celebrity judges. Attendees will enjoy a buffet, soda, open karaoke, a karaoke contest with monetary prizes, and a tricky tray raffle, according to a press release.

This year’s beneficiary is the Stephanie Nicole Parze Foundation, whose mission is to provide education, intervention and support to families and individuals dealing with domestic violence, sexual abuse and missing loved ones. A majority of the event’s net proceeds will go toward the foundation’s mission, according to the press release.

All are invited to attend. Early bird tickets are $35 per person until Aug. 31. Regular price tickets after Aug. 31 are $45 per person.

Businesses, organizations and individuals may become sponsors of the event. Donations are needed for raffle prizes. For more information, contact Jaclyn Patterson at jmpatterson620@gmail.com or 908-770-1740, or Kathrine Dwyer at ypgmonmouthcounty@gmail.com