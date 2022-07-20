Tri-Town News news briefs, July 20

The Chelsea at Toms River, a senior housing and care facility, is lending a hand to families with children who have cancer by providing funds to help beat the disease, according to a press release.

The Assisted Living and Memory Care community teamed up with Ocean of Love, a nonprofit organization that directly helps children and their families with the financial and emotional support they need.

To help raise money for this cause, The Chelsea hosted a grab-and-go town-wide event providing three-course dinners for a small donation. The effort raised $1,000.

“This is a great cause near and dear to many of our hearts, including our residents at The Chelsea,” said Mandy O’Shaughnessy, executive director at The Chelsea at Toms River. “We hope we can continue to provide more support in the future.”

“We are very lucky to have local businesses like The Chelsea that genuinely care about helping children who are in undeserving circumstances,” said Theresa Segui, executive director at Ocean of Love.

The Monmouth Regional Chamber of Commerce (MRCC) Young Professionals Group will host its 14th annual “Caring with Karaoke” fundraiser event on Sept. 14.

The entertainment extravaganza will take place from 7-10 p.m. at Tre Pizza, Pasta, Beer Garden, 611 Park Ave., Freehold Borough. Participants will have a chance to showcase their talents for a panel of three celebrity judges. Attendees will enjoy a buffet, soda, open karaoke, a karaoke contest with monetary prizes, and a tricky tray raffle, according to a press release.

This year’s beneficiary is the Stephanie Nicole Parze Foundation, whose mission is to provide education, intervention and support to families and individuals dealing with domestic violence, sexual abuse and missing loved ones. A majority of the event’s net proceeds will go toward the foundation’s mission, according to the press release.

All are invited to attend. Early bird tickets are $35 per person until Aug. 31. Regular price tickets after Aug. 31 are $45 per person.

Businesses, organizations and individuals may become sponsors of the event. Donations are needed for raffle prizes. For more information, contact Jaclyn Patterson at jmpatterson620@gmail.com or 908-770-1740, or Kathrine Dwyer at ypgmonmouthcounty@gmail.com