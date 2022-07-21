Police departments to hold National Night Outs Aug. 2

Police departments throughout the state are holding National Night Outs on Aug. 2 in continued efforts to create police-community partnerships.

The Edison Police Department will hold their event at Papaianni Park, 100 Municipal Boulevard. Community members can participate in a DWI (driving while intoxicated) golf course simulation and observe a mock crash demo.

The night will also include a New Jersey State Police helicopter flyover, food and the showing of the Paw Patrol movie. Attendees should bring a chair or blanket for the movie.

The Woodbridge Police Department will hold their event from 6-9 p.m. at the Woodbridge Community Center, 600 Main St. The night will include food, a dunk tank, miniature golf, games and music. Community members can take photos with members of police, fire, emergency medical services (EMS) and their specialty vehicles.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods a safer, better place to live, according to its website.

Neighborhoods across the nation host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and other various community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel and exhibits, according to its website.