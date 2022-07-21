Princeton youth soccer team takes home gold during 2022 US Youth Soccer National Presidents Cup

The Princeton FC Barcelona 16U Boys Youth soccer team was one of three New Jersey teams to take home gold during the 2022 U.S. Youth Soccer National Presidents Cup in North Carolina.

The U.S. Youth Soccer Presidents Cup is designed for those teams seeking additional challenges to play against teams of similar abilities for a national title. The Presidents Cup provides a progressive, competitive experience to teams that might not otherwise get the opportunity to participate in a series of unique experiences highlighting competition, camaraderie and community from the state to regional to national levels of U.S. Youth Soccer, according to a press release on July 20.

In addition to the “triple crown” for the Garden State teams, 12 New Jersey players were named to their respective age group’s Best XI Team. The Best XI features a selection of players identified by opposing coaches throughout the event who had exceptional on-field performances. Further, two New Jersey players earned tournament honors as a Tournament MVP and Golden Glove recipient, according to the press release.

“Congratulations to the New Jersey champions at the U.S. Youth Soccer National Presidents Cup,” said Evan Dabby, executive director for New Jersey Youth Soccer. “We admire the hard work and dedication of our players, coaches and parents in this achievement.”

The Princeton team joined the Nutley Elite Soccer Association 13U Boys and the New Jersey Surf South Marlton 17U Boys as winning teams.

Princeton players Brian Donis Davila, Anthony Fitch, Nicholas Matese and Brandon Urias were named to the Best XI Team.