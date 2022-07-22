Board of county commissioners presents 2022 Monmouth County Fair

The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners, in cooperation with the Monmouth County Park System and the Monmouth County 4-H Association, will present the 47th annual Monmouth County Fair which will take place from Wednesday, July 27, through Sunday, July 31, at the East Freehold Fairgrounds, 1500 Kozloski Road, Freehold Township.

“The board could not be more excited to welcome everyone to the Monmouth County Fair this year,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “The Monmouth County Fair gives the public an incredible opportunity to learn all about the tremendous services offered by the county, as well as view live entertainment and support some of our local businesses.”

“Monmouth County truly has the best park system and the fair is when it is on full display with demonstrations from Deep Cut Gardens and the ‘Trails, Trees and Tents of Turkey Swamp Park’ display which will be featured during the entire length of the fair,” said Commissioner Ross F. Licitra, liaison to the Park System. “We invite everyone to come visit our county fair and learn about all the sensational programs our park system has to offer.”

County employees will be distributing information about departmental services, giving demonstrations and answering questions at a tent located just inside the fair’s front entrance, according to a press release.

The Monmouth County government tent is dedicated to resources from various county departments including Tourism, County Clerk, Surrogate, Human Resources, Health, Mosquito, Human Services, Transportation, Workforce Development, Library System, Brookdale Community College and Fire Marshal.

The fair is open from 4-11 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday; and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $8 per person. Children who are 12 years old and under are provided free admission.

Free admission is offered to seniors who are 65 and over, as well as active military personnel with identification on Sunday, July 31.

The Monmouth County Fair is presented by the Monmouth County Park System in cooperation with the Monmouth County 4-H Association. The fair maintains the agricultural nature of a traditional county fair with its home and garden competition, petting farm and 4-H animal shows and exhibits, according to the press release.

“The Monmouth County 4-H Association is, once again, thrilled to be a part of the Monmouth County Fair,” said Commissioner Lillian G. Burry, liaison to the Rutgers Cooperative Extension. “The 4-H Association will have plenty of shows and exhibits such as the home and garden competition and petting farm that highlight our county’s agricultural heritage while showcasing the dedication of our 4-H members.”

For more information about the Monmouth County Fair, go to www.monmouthcountyfair.com