Car fire damages garage, home in Montgomery

LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
By LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

The garage of a South Wiggins Lane home and a 2022 Honda CRV hybrid sport utility vehicle were destroyed by fire after a vehicle struck the side of the garage door frame, according to the Montgomery Township Police Department.

The 17-year-old driver was backing the Honda out of the garage when she struck the garage door frame with the front left side of the vehicle at 7:42 a.m. July 14, police said.

The crash affected the engine compartment, and the Honda caught fire while it was stuck half-way out of the garage, police said.

Police officers used fire extinguishers and a garden hose to keep the fire from spreading while they waited for firefighters to arrive.

Volunteer firefighters from Montgomery Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1 and Montgomery Volunteer Fire Co. No. 2 responded and extinguished the fire. Montgomery EMS Squad 47 also responded.

There were no injuries, but the rest of the house suffered substantial smoke damage, police said.

