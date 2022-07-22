Hopewell Township police blotter

An unknown man entered the ShopRite grocery store on Pennington Road and allegedly left the store without paying for groceries valued at less than $700 June 24.

A 46-year-old Hamilton Township man was charged with driving while intoxicated after police were called about an alleged intoxicated driver on Route 31 near Pennington-Hopewell Road June 26. A police officer found the man in a car parked on the shoulder of the road. Police determined that the man had allegedly been driving the car under the influence. He was processed and released.

A 33-year-old Doylestown, Pa., woman was charged with driving while intoxicated following a single-car crash on Washington Crossing-Pennington Road at Route 29 June 27. Police determined that the woman had allegedly been driving the car under the influence of alcohol. She was processed and released.

An assortment of items valued at a combined $650 were reported stolen from a River Road home between June 21 and June 27.

An unknown man entered the Stop and Shop grocery store on Denow Road and allegedly left without paying for groceries valued at a combined $1,000 June 27.

An unknown person who posed as a Dell computer employee allegedly gained access to a West Shore Drive resident’s computer remotely and obtained personal information June 27.

An unknown man entered the ShopRite grocery store on Pennington Road and allegedly left without paying for groceries valued at less than $500 June 28.

A 31-year-old Trenton man was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Trenton after he was stopped for an alleged motor vehicle violation on Pennington Road June 29. He was processed and turned over to the Trenton Police Department.

A 66-year-old Lawrence Township man was charged with burglary and criminal trespass for allegedly burglarizing a Crusher Road home June 30. He was apprehended on the scene and was processed and released.

A 44-year-old Flemington man was charged with driving while intoxicated after a police officer discovered him asleep in his car parked on Wilfred Avenue June 30. The officer determined that the man had allegedly been driving the car under the influence of alcohol. He was processed and released.