Trenton man charged with invasion of privacy in West Windsor

A Trenton man who allegedly tried to make an “upskirt” video of a woman shopper at Wegmans on Nassau Park Boulevard was charged with invasion of privacy and hindering apprehension, according to the West Windsor Police Department.

The man allegedly followed a 59-year-old woman around in the grocery store on June 24, police said. When she was distracted, he allegedly placed his cell phone underneath her sundress in an attempt to record a video. He appeared to have reviewed what was on his phone and left the store, police said.

Police officers who had arrived at the store in response to the alleged incident tried to get the man’s attention as he was leaving the store. He went into a nearby store, where he was detained by a police officer.

The man handed his cell phone to the police officer, but it had allegedly been reset to its original factory settings and no longer contained any data, police said.

The man was arrested, processed and released.