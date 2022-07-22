Old Bridge man allegedly posed as doctor; charged in connection with a sexual assault

OLD BRIDGE – A 65-year-old township man allegedly posed as a doctor and has been charged in connection with a sexual assault, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Old Bridge Acting Police Chief Scott Gumprecht.

Police responded to a 911 call of a sexual assault in the Brynwood Gardens Apartments at approximately 10:15 p.m. on July 20, according to a press release through the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office on July 22.

An initial investigation led by Detective Jessica Caffey of the Old Bridge Police Department revealed that an adult female victim went to the residence of Orger Sibaja-Bolanos, 65, of Old Bridge, who allegedly posed as a doctor, to receive medical treatment, according to the press release.

Sibaja-Bolanos isolated the victim in a bedroom where he allegedly sexually assaulted her and injected her with a substance, according to the press release.

The investigation determined Sibaja-Bolanos was not a medical doctor. On July 21, Sibaja-Bolanos was charged with one count of second-degree sexual assault, one count of third-degree aggravated assault and one count of third-degree unlicensed practice of medicine, according to the press release.

Sibaja-Bolanos is presently lodged at the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center in North Brunswick pending a pre-trial detention hearing in Middlesex County Superior Court.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Caffey of the Old Bridge Police Department at 732-721-5600 ext. 3203 or Detective Kevin Schroeck of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4194.