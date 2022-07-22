Police departments to hold National Night Outs Aug. 2

Police departments throughout the state are holding National Night Outs on Aug. 2 in continued efforts to create police-community partnerships.

The Monroe Township Police Department will hold their event at Thompson Park near the lake area, located off Perrineville Road and Forsgate Drive. The night will include a car and truck show, food, music and games.

On hand will be members of the Monroe Township EMS, Monroe Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 3170, Monroe Township Fire District No. 2 and Monroe Township Parks and Recreation.

The South River Police Department will be holding South River’s 12th annual National Night Out at Denny Stadium, 22 David St., from 5-9 p.m.

All residents are encouraged to lock their doors, turn on outside lights, and join their entire community in standing together to promote awareness, safety and neighborhood unity.

Entry to the event is free. Food, snacks, refreshments and items from certain vendors will be available for purchase.

The event features food vendors, touch a truck, activities and games, music, dunk tank, vendors, giveaways, community groups and demonstrations.

The Spotswood Police Department, Spotswood Policemen’s Benevolent Association (PBA) Local 225 and Spotswood Municipal Alliance is holding a family movie night from 8-10 p.m.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods a safer, better place to live, according to its website.

Neighborhoods across the nation host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and other various community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel and exhibits, according to its website.

The details of the events are as of July 22. Check each organization’s website for updated event information.