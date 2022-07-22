Police departments to hold National Night Outs Aug. 2

Police departments throughout the state are holding National Night Outs on Aug. 2 in continued efforts to create police-community partnerships.

The North Brunswick Police Department will hold a National Night Out Block Party, sponsored by North Brunswick Township, from 5-8 p.m. outside police headquarters, 710 Hermann Road, North Brunswick.

Rain or shine.

Free food and fun family activities.

The South Brunswick Police Department (SBPD) will hold its National Night Out from 6-9 p.m. at Rowland Park, located on Broadway Road.

This event is SBPD’s biggest community event of the year.

There will be free rides and inflatable attractions, interactive displays for all township first responder services, games and prizes, and lots of food.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods a safer, better place to live, according to its website.

Neighborhoods across the nation host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and other various community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel and exhibits, according to its website.

The details of the events are as of July 22. Check each organization’s website for updated event information.