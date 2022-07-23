Princeton police blotter

A wallet was reported stolen from an unlocked car while it was parked on Linden Lane July 15. The suspect allegedly used the victim’s credit card to make several fraudulent purchases.

A 42-year-old Princeton man was charged with obstructing the administration of law on July 13. The man allegedly walked away from police officers and threatened to throw a large rock at them during an investigation into an open container violation on Witherspoon Street July. He was processed and taken to the Mercer County Correction Center in Hopewell Township.

A 26-year-old man was charged with disorderly conduct and issuing terroristic threats on July 9. Police responded to a call about an unwanted man in a Nassau Street business. He allegedly resisted arrest and spit in a police officer’s face. He was processed and released.

Two suspects allegedly entered an unlocked car that was parked in the driveway of a Library Place home, but nothing was reported missing. The incident was reported July 9.

A Clay Street resident reported the theft of an unlocked bicycle from the rear yard of the home. The theft occurred between July 4-5.

A 31-year-old Hamilton Township woman was charged with driving while intoxicated and possession of drug paraphernalia on July 5. Police responded to a call about an alleged erratic driver car on N. Stanworth Drive. The driver was allegedly driving the car while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. She was processed and released.

A Philip Drive resident reported the theft of his vehicle, which had been left unlocked with the keys inside of it, while it was parked in his driveway. The theft occurred overnight between July 5-6.

A victim reported the theft of her Apple watch while she was at work on N. Harrison Street. The theft, which was reported July 6, occurred between June 3-4.