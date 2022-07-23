West Windsor police blotter

A Trenton man who worked as a cashier at the Home Depot store on Nassau Park Boulevard was charged with four counts of theft for allegedly taking money from the cash register on June 24, June 25, June 26 and June 29. In the most recent theft, he allegedly took $380 in cash from the register and put it in his pocket. He was processed and released.

Purses, backpacks and other items were stolen from four cars while they were parked at West Windsor Community Park June 26. Two of the vehicles were unlocked and two of the vehicles were locked. The suspect allegedly smashed the rear side windows to gain entry into the locked vehicles.

A Lawrence Township woman was charged with driving while intoxicated on June 25. The woman’s car allegedly struck the rear of another vehicle that was stopped for a red traffic signal near the intersection of Route 1 and Harrison Street. She was processed and released.

A Trenton woman was charged with three counts of shoplifting from the Wegmans on Nassau Park Boulevard on three occasions – June 25, 18 and 15. In the most recent incident June 25, she allegedly took items valued at a combined $416.30. She was processed and released.

A woman reported the theft of her wallet while she was shopping at the HomeGoods store on Nassau Park Boulevard June 22. When she called to cancel her credit cards, she discovered that several fraudulent purchases had already been made on her credit and debit cards.

Someone allegedly tried to fish mail out of a mailbox outside of the U.S. Post Office at the West Windsor Township Municipal Complex by using a clear plastic bottle covered with a glue-like substance that had a long string attached to it. The bottle was found inside the mailbox, but it did not appear that any mail had been stolen. The attempted mail theft occurred between June 18-21.

A Voorhees man was charged with driving while intoxicated and endangering the welfare of a child on June 12. A police officer saw a GMC pickup truck allegedly swerving on Route 1 South. The officer stopped the truck and determined that the driver was allegedly driving under the influence. The man was charged with endangering the welfare of a child because his teenaged son was sitting in the front passenger seat. He was processed and released.

A Hamilton Township woman was charged with shoplifting $365 worth of groceries from the Wegmans on Nassau Park Boulevard June 9. She allegedly put the groceries and other items into reusable shopping bags she brought with her, went to the self-checkout counter and paid for some items, but not other items. She was processed and released.

A Trenton man was charged with shoplifting from LensCrafters at the Marketfair Princeton shopping center June 2. The man entered the store, allegedly grabbed six pairs of Versace designer sunglasses valued at a combined $1,768 and fled. He was apprehended during a follow-up investigation.